The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring the systematic attacks on INEC facilities in some parts of the country.

The main opposition party alleged that the ruling party was doing so to frustrate the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

But APC has denied the allegation, saying it would not destroy an institution that brought it to power.

The allegation by the PDP came while reacting to Sunday’s attacks on INEC’s facilities in Imo, Enugu and Anambra States.

Not less than 10 facilities of the commission across six states in the southern region of the country have been attacked by unknown arsonists in the last 24 days.

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the attacks on INEC offices were aimed at causing an emergency situation by the APC to cover up its six years of democratic and economic inconsistencies.

“It is despicable that having realised that it has no place in the 2023 election, given its abysmal failure in governance, APC leaders are seeking to set our country ablaze and truncate our hard-earned democracy,” the main opposition alleged.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note the failure of the APC and its leaders to forcefully condemn this clear assault on our frontline institution of democracy. This is also as the APC administration has failed to take decisive steps to protect INEC facilities from assailants.

“Our party wants the APC to know that May 29, 2023 date is sacrosanct for it to leave office, free our nation from its stranglehold and fizzle out from our political firmament,” the PDP said.

The party called on security agencies to place leaders of the ruling party on watch list and enjoined Nigerians to pray “so that our nation survives the next two years under the vindictive, insensitive, incompetent, treasury looting, divisive and violent APC and its administration.”

We can’t destroy institution that brought us to power – APC

However, the APC, in reaction to the allegation, denied any involvement in the spate of attacks launched on the INEC facilities.

It claimed it was the PDP that was responsible for the attacks.

The ruling party said it was ridiculous to destroy an institution that paved its way to power in 2015.

“The APC cannot be at home and burn its house. A winner cannot destroy the process that brought it to success.

“From the 2015 to 2019 elections, Nigerians spoke clearly through their votes for the APC by mandating us to rescue the country from the PDPs 16-year misadventure. The PDP should address itself to the reality that it stands rejected by the electorates. Its undemocratic plan is ill-fated and will fail woefully,” the APC interim national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, said.

Mr Akpanudoedehe also accused the PDP of sponsoring media attacks to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari