ADVERTISEMENT

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been given 48 hours by federal lawmakers reconcile discrepancies in his records on recovered looted funds.

Mr Idris reappeared before the ad hoc House of Representatives investigating the status of recovered looted funds.

The accountant-general, while appearing before committee on Tuesday, could not reconcile the discrepancies between his records and official bank statement obtained from the CBN by the committee.

For instance, there was a discrepancy of about €5 million that Mr Idris was unable to clarify. The sum was flagged by Edun Oladapo (APC, Ogun).

Due to the inability of Mr Idris to clarify the discrepancies, Mr Oladipo moved a motion for him to the summoned to face the entire House.

“Looking at the presentation of the accountant general today viz a viz the request of this committee before him that he should give us adequate records of recovered, expended with the notion of records emanating from his office — £5m not being included — I like to move that the accountant general is concealing information from this committee and therefore should cause him to appear before the whole house of representatives,” he said.

The motion was later stepped down at the behest of Wole Oke (PDP, Osun), who urged his colleagues to give Mr Idris more time to reconcile his records.

“Records don’t lie, £5m cannot disappear anyhow, we can trace. Why don’t we give the accountant general an opportunity to update his record,” Mr Oke said.

Mr Idris concurred with the option of coming back.

He was asked to come back on Thursday.