Ten bandits were on Monday killed by the police and a vigilante group in Hayin Daudu in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Shehu, said this was after the police and the vigilantes responded to a distress call that some gunmen were about to attack Hayin Daudu community.

“The police tactical operatives at about 11p.m. deployed to Mada axis in a joint operations with the vigilante group of Hayin village and environ in Mada District of Gusau LGA, responded to a distress call received from the village, the police said.

“The bandits who were armed with sophisticated weapons heavily engaged to a gun duel by the joint Police /Vigilante operatives. As a result of the encounter, ten bandits were neutralised while others escaped with possible gun shot wounds,” the spokesperson added

He said the police had intensified confidence building patrol to safeguard lives and property of the vulnerable communities in the state and “will continue the onslaught against the recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state.”

The police also appealed for cooperation from the public to end the menace of banditry.

“Normalcy was restored in the affected area with rigorous confidence building patrol being intensified to forestall further attack on the communities,” the statement said

“The Commissioner of Police commended the collaborative efforts of the vigilantes and other partners in crime fighting for their resilience and urged them to sustain the tempo,” Mr Shehu said.