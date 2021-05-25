ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the accidental shooting of an officer by his colleague in front of the old Ebonyi Government House, Abakaliki.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Mr Garba said the injured officer was responding to treatment in a hospital.

A resident of Abakaliki, who is familiar with the incident, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that both officers manned the entrance of the old Government House, Abakaliki.

“The officer who accidentally shot his colleague, was reported to be servicing his gun but accidentally released bullets from its chambers which hit the victim.

“The officer was immediately demobilised by other officers and taken to the command while the wounded officer was immediately attended to.

“The victim was eventually evacuated to a hospital in a government house clinic’s ambulance,” the resident said.

Francis Nwaze, a media aide to the Ebonyi state governor, has issued a statement, urging residents not to panic over the incident.

“We urge the public to disregard fake news which can cause panic and also realise that such are actionable,” Mr Nwaze said.

Facilities belonging to the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission have been the target of attacks in Ebonyi and other states in Nigeria’s South-east region.

Four police operatives were killed in a Tuesday attack in Enugu State.

