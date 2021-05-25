ADVERTISEMENT

A man suspected to be suicide bomber was on Tuesday blown into pieces when a suicide vest he was wearing exploded on his body.

The incident happened in Afikpo town, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

A resident in the area said the incident happened around 12 noon.

“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the resident said.

People around the area scampered for safety when the bomb exploded, he said.

They, however, went to the scene of the incident a few minutes later, only to discover the suspected suicide bomber lying dead in a pool of his blood.

The upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was completely destroyed from the impact of the bomb.

The incident, which occurred close to the Eke Market, Afikpo, said to be the biggest market in the area, caused panic in the community.

The Commissioner for Internal Security in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro confirmed the incident, but said he was yet to get details of what happened.

There have been attacks on police stations and facilities belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission in less than 24 hours ago in Anambra, Enugu, and Imo states.

About five police operatives are said to have been killed in the Enugu attack.

The police are yet to confirm the number of casualties, however.