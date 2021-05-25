Police operatives are currently engaged in a gun battle with some hoodlums in Owerri, Imo State.
The hoodlums, according to a report by the Vanguard newspaper, set ablaze a police facility in Orji, Owerri, before the police moved in to engage them in a shootout.
The paper quoted a witness as saying that the attack on the police facility occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, and that the hoodlums wore red and black attire.
A clip of the incident posted around 1:43 p.m. on Twitter showed thick black smoke billowing from a building – apparently, the attacked police station.
A background voice in the clip said the gunmen were holding their position, while the police had retreated.
“See unknown gunman!” a voice that sounded frightened could be heard shouting in the video.
“Let the army come out nah,” another voice responded.
The Owerri attack comes a few hours after similar attacks on police facilities in Anambra and Enugu states, all within Nigeria’s South-east region.
About five police operatives are said to have been killed in the Enugu attack. The police are yet to confirm the number of casualties, however.
Facilities belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have also been attacked and set ablaze by hoodlums in the different states in the South-east.
Meanwhile, a former senator, Shehu Sani, has urged residents in the states in the South-east to resist the continuous attacks against police facilities and INEC in their areas.
“The attacks on Police formations and INEC facilities in the south-east must be resisted by the people of the South-east to prevent the region from finding itself in the situation of the North-east,” Mr Sani, who had represented Kaduna Central District, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.
“Crippling law enforcement is a prelude to anarchy, terrorism and disorder,” he added.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post