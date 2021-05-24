ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Government says it is deeply saddened by the reoccurrence of violence in parts of Dong Kasa in Jos North Local Government Area and Kwi in Riyom on Sunday night.

Nigerian citizens, including children and women, were murdered in cold blood.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how seven persons, including children, were killed in Dong Kasa on Sunday night and that the police are on the trail of the criminals.

Meanwhile, this newspaper was reliably informed that at about 11p.m. on the same day, suspected herders stormed a hamlet known as Kohorok in Kwi in Riyom LGA.

Although he was yet to confirm the number of casualties, the coordinator of Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria (ECCVN), Dalyop Solomon, said a whole family was wiped out in the attack.

The state Commissioner of Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, in a statement on Monday, described the act as barbaric, callous and a desperate attempt to rupture the peace and security of Plateau State.

While commiserating with families that lost loved ones and valuables in the two separate attacks, Mr Manjang said Governor Simon Lalong was deeply distressed by the incidents and has vowed to ensure that the cherished values of peace and security and the sanctity of lives remain sacrosanct in the state.

Mr Manjang said the government would “continue to take measures and work hand in hand with security agencies for the protection of lives and property of citizens.”

ALSO READ: Seven killed in fresh attack in Plateau

He said as soon as the government was alerted about the attack, “it quickly reached out to security agencies who responded immediately and have been in pursuit of the attackers with a view to apprehending them and bringing them to justice.”

The commissioner said the capacity of security agencies for rapid response and intervention will be boosted once the approved 50 patrol vehicles and 200 security motorcycles were supplied.

Mr Manjang “assures the citizens that the Rescue Administration through the Plateau Peace Building Agency, State Inter Religious Council and other non State actors will continue to strengthen the peace and cohesion of people of the state while criminals are fished out and dealt with according to the law.”

He also encouraged the citizens to continue to provide useful information that will lead to the prevention of crime and arrest of criminals, “assuring the government is resolved not to allow anyone or group to return the state to the dark days of sorrow, tears and blood.”