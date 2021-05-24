ADVERTISEMENT

Angry youth barricaded the Kaduna-Abuja highway at Garaku, Tafa, Niger State on Monday during a protest over incessant kidnappings by bandits on the highway.

The youth set tyres on fire on the busy road, insisting that government curb the kidnappings being witnessed by communities along the highway.

According to a resident who posted a video clip of the protest on his Twitter page, @modoriakhan: “Six people were kidnapped yesterday in this area and those are not the only people.”

It was not stated when the video was shot.

The protest caused heavy traffic congestion on the road with travellers appealing to the youth to allow them continue their journies.

A transport service provider, Musa Sani, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, said there was heavy traffic due to the protest.

“Vehicles have to take a diversion through Jere to get to Abuja and some that are going further will pass through Abuja town.”

According to Mr Musa, the police have arrived at the scene and were talking to the youth, while vehicles are being allowed to continue their journies.

Insecurity

About 12 persons, mostly males, were reportedly abducted on Thursday by gunmen in Madalla, a major commercial town in Niger State near the Federal Capital Territory.

According to residents and a police officer who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the gunmen had stormed Kwankashe, a community along the Suleja expressway on Thursday morning.

A resident, who preferred not to be named for security concerns, said about 12 persons had been confirmed missing while one person was killed on the spot before the bandits took away his wife.

The Kaduna- Abuja road is notorious for kidnappings.

17 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, are still in the captivity of bandits who kidnapped them in April.

The university is located on the Kaduna – Abuja road.