At least 77 people were killed and 29 abducted in violent attacks across Nigeria last week.

The figures were gathered through the use of newspaper reports and family sources.

Sunday

Gunmen attacked the Nsukwa Divisional Police Station in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta state, killing three officers and a suspect.

Residents of Angwan Baafada and Utsua Daa communities in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State on Sunday said they had buried 13 persons killed by suspected herdsmen.

This is just as another resident, Stephen Lortile, said 17 people were killed by suspected herdsmen in a fresh attack in Bornon Kurku village of the Bali LGA.

Four people were reportedly killed at Yelwata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, when suspected herdsmen invaded and attacked people on the farm.

Monday

A professor with the Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Jos, Grace Ayanbimpe, was abducted by gunmen.

The professor was abducted alongside her husband by the gunmen who stormed their residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo, in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Five people were killed on Monday as armed terrorists opened fire on troops stationed at the Libale Construction Company in Kaduna, North-West Nigeria.

Those familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists descended on the troops’ location in large numbers at about 11:47 a.m and immediately began to shoot sporadically.

Tuesday

It was reported on Tuesday that bandits terrorising communities in Niger State opened fire on themselves, leaving 12 dead in Shiroro Local Government Area. Beside those killed, several others suffered various degrees of injuries but managed to escape the “battle ground.”

Gunmen abducted a judge at a Sharia Court in Bauren Zakat village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attackers broke into the court around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and abducted the judge identified as Husaini Sama’ila.

Niger State Governor Sanni Bello says three soldiers were killed by bandits in Magama Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Bello added that some of the bandits were killed and two bodies recovered when security agencies were trailing the rest of the bandits. He said this while addressing journalists after a meeting with security chiefs in the state at the Government House, Minna, on Tuesday.

Also, kidnappers killed a driver, Adamu Usman, and abducted 13 passengers on the Shafa-Abakpa-Umaisha road in Nasarawa’s Toto Local Government Area.

Two people were killed in Ikire, Osun State, as members of Oodua Peoples Congress and Oodua Peoples Congress Initiative reportedly clashed.

Wednesday

The Kaduna State Government, on Wednesday, said bandits killed eight residents and razed buildings in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement in a statement.

Mr Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area. As of the time of this update, eight residents have been confirmed killed in this attack.”

Thursday

Armed bandits on Thursday killed the son of the Emir of Kontagora, Bashir Namaska, during a raid of the emir’s farm in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

Two other persons sustained injuries in the attack.

The state’s police commissioner, Adamu Usman, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria but did not disclose the name of the deceased prince.

Also, 12 persons were reportedly abducted by gunmen in Madalla, a major town near Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

One was killed on the spot.

The gunmen, according to residents and police official stormed Kwankashe, an area located along Suleja expressway on Thursday morning to carry out the operation.

Friday

The lifeless body of Alphonsus Bello, a reverend father, was found on a farmland behind the Catechetical Training School, Malumfashi in Katsina State.

Mr Bello’s death followed an earlier report at about 1.35 a.m. on Friday by the Dean of Malumfashi Deanery, Stephen Ojapah, that the parish house of St. Vincent Ferrer Church was attacked by bandits numbering about 15.

Mr Bello and Joe Keke, another reverend father, were taken away by the bandits during the attack.

Dare-devil armed men attacked an expatriate in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, killing his police orderly and driver.

The police spokesperson in Abia, Godfrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the attack, said the bandits robbed the expatriate of N3 million.

Saturday

Gunmen killed two officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Anambra State.

While their rifles were taken away, their operational vehicle was set ablaze after a gun duel.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, Okadigbo Edwin, said the incident happened in Nneyi, Umueri in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.