Nigeria on Sunday recorded 40 new cases of coronavirus infections, raising the country’s total number of cases beyond 166,000, data from the nation’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, revealed.

The pandemic which is currently biting the world hard has claimed 2,067 lives in Nigeria so far.

More than two-thirds of the over 166,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment, with a total of 156,476 discharged patients.

Statistics

The NCDC reported on its official Twitter handle Sunday night that the 40 new cases were recorded in seven states, bringing the infection total to 166,019.

They are: Lagos-29, Abia-3, Ogun-3, Kano-2, Kaduna-1, Plateau-1, Rivers-1.

According to the NCDC data, Nigeria did not record any fatality on Sunday. In the past 48 days, only six fatalities have been reported.

Nigeria last recorded fatality on Monday, with the country’s total death toll still standing at 2,067.

With about 200 million population, Nigeria has only conducted about two million tests and has so far vaccinated over 1.9 million people with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.