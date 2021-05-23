ADVERTISEMENT

The member of the House of Representatives for Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Abdulkadir Rahis, has sacked one of his aides over a Facebook post in which he called the late Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau a hero.

The lawmaker also disassociated himself from the comments.

Mr Shekau led a faction of Boko Haram known as the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (JAS) until his death last week.

He reportedly detonated an explosive vest he was wearing after being cornered by fighters of a broke away group of the terrorist organisation.

The legislative aide, Bukar Tanda, reportedly wrote on his Facebook that he admired Mr Shekau’s courage, saying he lived a life of a hero and died a true hero.

“He did it in such a way that not even traces of his corpse will be found,” Mr Tanda wrote.

Following the comment, the lawmaker, Mr Rahis, in a statement, announced the dismissal of Mr Tanda and distanced himself from the statement.

“I wish to formally write and notify you of termination of your appointment as my legislative aide.

“Your actions, utterances and opinions of recent are at variance with my interest, that of my constituency and our great party, the APC.

“This letter also serves as disclaimer to any action or position you took or wish to take, on any matter that may have the remotest connection with me as a person or my office,” the lawmaker said in the statement.

An aide to the lawmaker told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Rahis signed the letter of disengagement following the controversial comment.

Security invitation

However, Mr Tanda, who was invited by security agents over his comment, later deleted the controversial post and said it has been misunderstood by many for political reasons.

He denied showing sympathy for the terrorist group leader and commended the lawmaker for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“For the sole purpose of record and posterity, I wish to categorically state that I have never in my entire life shared anything in common with any criminal person or group under whatever pretext and I hold no sympathy nor affection to any of such characters.

“To Honourable Abdulkadir Rahis, I cannot find the right words to express my appreciation for the opportunity to serve as your Aide and more importantly for the spirit of brotherhood you shared with me all through our memorable years of togetherness. Your decision to terminate my appointment accepted and in good faith and I found nothing wrong in your decision. I wish you all the best in your endeavors,” Mr Tanda wrote on Facebook

He added that his engagement with the security service team remained one of the “best moments in this allegations against my personal integrity and reputation. I am very delighted that I was respectfully invited and interrogated.”