ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied supporting the agitation for a Yoruba nation.

The governor’s denial came following comments by a self-styled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (also known as Sunday Igboho), who claimed that Mr Akeredolu is supporting the ethnic group’s break away from Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES, on Saturday, reported how protesters demanding a Yoruba nation stormed Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

The protesters grounded activities in the state capital by obstructing vehicular movements.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Igboho said: “Politicians have sold us to Fulani and now these Fulani are beyond their control. It is time we free ourselves.”

He also reiterated that there will be “no election in 2023 and I have a strong belief that we are going to succeed.”

Mr Igboho said the Yoruba nation agitators had the support of Mr Akeredolu to hold a rally in Akure.

“The governor is aware of these things we are doing, we have his support. We are no more under the Fulani. All we want is Yoruba nation,” he said.

Akeredolu speaks

Mr Akeredolu has, however, said he has no support for Mr Igboho and his cohorts.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, said he acknowledged the right of individuals and groups to hold peaceful rallies but “it must not be misconstrued to mean support for secessionist agenda and or balkanization of the nation. Far from it.

“Unequivocally, the Governor’s opinion on the Akure rally or any other of its ilk, is only to the effect that he is not opposed to any civil protest which is not in breach of the extant laws of the nation.

“He neither believes, nor supports the quest for the Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria in the manner canvassed. Governor Akeredolu stands by a virile, united and indivisible Nigeria as demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum.

“Therefore, the vigour, zeal, leadership and candour displayed by Governor Akeredolu for a just and fair Nigeria is altruistic, and borne out of patriotism for the Nation as well as love for his people, the Yoruba ethnic nationality.

“It is important, therefore, to state without any equivocation that the Yoruba nation secessionist promoters do not enjoy any lending hand in Governor Akeredolu.”