The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has prayed for wisdom as President Muhammadu Buhari selects a new Chief of Army Staff to replace Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

The northern Nigerian socio-political organisation stated this in a condolence message to the president over the death of Mr Attahiru and 10 other military officers who died in the accident.

The ACF, in a statement signed by its chairperson, Audu Ogbeh, said it “prays that our Lord God grants our President the wisdom to select suitable replacements for the heroes departed, particularly for the Chief of Army Staff.”

The ACF said the security situation in Nigeria “calls for the best, nothing but the best.”

The association recalled that the president only recently appointed Mr Attahiru and other service chiefs to lead the fight against insurgency and other forms of threats to Nigeria’s national security.

It said Nigerians were just beginning to appreciate Mr Attahiru’s approach to tackling the country’s multiple security challenges when the news of his tragic death hit them.

The ACF said the death of the gallant officers on active service came as tragic news to all members of the forum.

“We condole with members of their families in this their hour of distress and emotional trauma. Only God can alleviate the pains they are facing now.

“On behalf of the Arewa Consultative Forum, I wish to condole with the President, Commander – in – Chief over the tragic death of the Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others in an air crash

“We have since then been praying at the ACF that God will grant the President, the army high command, the rank and file, the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

“We similarly pray for the other gallant members of the armed forces who lost their lives,” the statement said.