Nigeria on Saturday recorded 35 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 156,468, according to official data.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported this on its official Twitter handle Saturday night, adding that the new cases were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Again, Lagos took the lead with nine cases; followed closely by Kaduna with eight. Yobe recorded seven while Rivers recorded four cases.

Akwa Ibom and Kaduna states recorded three and one cases respectively, while the FCT recorded two.

According to the NCDC data, Nigeria did not record any fatality on Saturday. In the past 47 days, only six fatalities have been reported.

Nigeria last recorded fatality on Monday, with the country’s total death toll still standing at 2,067.

With about 200 million population, Nigeria has only conducted about two million tests and has so far vaccinated over 1.9 million people with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.