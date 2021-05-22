ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the national grief over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, in a plane crash, about five governors on Saturday attended the wedding ceremony of a son of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in Kano State.

Also at the wedding were ministers and federal lawmakers, according to a statement by the media aide of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Attahiru died on Friday alongside other military officers in the plane crash in Kaduna.

The burial of the officers in Abuja coincided with the wedding in Kano but the governors still managed to honour their invitations to the joyous event.

Governor Ganduje’s media aide, Abubakar Ibrahim, in the statement, said Abirul-Rahman Malami wedded Aisha Umar at Alfurqan Juma’at mosque in the Kano metropolis.

Mr Ibrahim said Mr Ganduje was the bride’s trustee while his Sokoto counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, served as groom’s trustee.

Other governors at the event were Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

The remains of Mr Attahiru and some of the other officers were buried at the National Cemetry in Abuja after prayers were said at the National Mosque.