The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has called for an investigation into the crash that killed the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attairu.

Mr Attahiru, a lieutenant general, died alongside 10 others after their plane crashed in Kaduna State on Friday.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), called for a “system-wide investigation” into this crash and two other military plane crashes.

“Our caucus calls for a system-wide investigation into the cause of the crash as well as the last two crashes of our military planes which also led to the loss of lives of our gallant and promising officers,” the caucus said.

The group also charged “the military not to be weighed down by the tragic event but to remain focused and undeterred so as to ensure that the heroes did not die in vain.”

Noting that “the Minority caucus is grief-stricken by this huge tragedy which has befallen our dear nation and we demand a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“Gen. Attahiru and the other officers were very courageous and patriotic soldiers, who gave all in the defence of our dear fatherland.”

Three military crashes in 2021

Military jet, King Air 350, crashed in Abuja in February, after reporting engine failure en route Minna.

The crash recorded seven casualties.

The crash led to the death of Flight Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist), Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist), Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist), and Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

In March, an Alpha Jet lost the radar in Borno State. The fighter jet, supporting ground troops, went missing with two crew members.

Aside from the military crashes, on Wednesday, the House resolved to probe two airlines; Dana Air and Aero Contractors for negligence over two commercial flights mishap.

The Committee on Aviation was mandated to conduct the investigation.