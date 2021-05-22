The Nigerian Army has arranged the burial proceedings of the late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and six other senior officers for 10 a.m. on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide live updates of the ongoing burial proceedings of the late COAS and six other officers rescheduled for 12:30 p.m.

See photos of the ongoing burial proceedings of the late COAS and six other officers below.

Senior officers have arrived the national mosque ahead of the funeral prayers which was initially slated for 10am.

Wife of the late Army Chief, Fatima Attahiru arriving the National mosque, venue of the funeral prayer. She is flanked by friends and relatives

The remains of one of the brigadier generals, C. M. Kuliya
The remains of one of the brigadier generals, Abdulkadir. Until his death, he was the principal staff officer of the COAS

The church is singing the closing hymns amidst the heartbreaking cries of family members of the deceased military officer.

The Caskets of each Officer is being carried to their respective ambulances

Caskets of late Nigerian Army officers leaving the church for National Military Cemetery.

