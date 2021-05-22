Nigeria’s commercial centre and most populated city, Lagos, once again topped the chart of new coronavirus infections recorded in the country on Friday.
Out of the 43 new cases the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported on its official Twitter handle Friday night, 32 cases were reported in Lagos.
This was followed by Rivers State with seven new cases and the federal capital territory reporting two cases.
According to the update, both Akwa Ibom and Kaduna states reported one case each.
The new figure is slightly lower than the 49 cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.
Apart from the fatality recorded on Monday, no new death has been reported during the week. The fatality toll, therefore, stands at 2,067 in total.
Nigeria, a country of roughly 200 million people, has conducted about 2 million tests, and has so far vaccinated 1,842,437 citizens with the Oxford vaccines.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post