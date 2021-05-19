ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday said it intercepted 4,995,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2kilogrammes at the Onne port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said efforts by the NDLEA to block access and availability of illicit substances led to the interception of the container conveying the illicit drugs.

Mr Babafemi said the seizure of the illicit drug concealed in 1,387 cartons on Tuesday, May 18 followed a joint examination by NDLEA operatives and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) personnel.

He said the drugs were concealed in a container marked MRKU 0764717 which had been on the agency’s watch list.

In another development, a 42-year-old man, Muntari Hamidu, has been arrested in Nyibango, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa state with 13 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 166kg, the NDLEA spokesperson said.

Mr Babafemi said another person, a 35-year-old man, Sani Musa, was nabbed with 16.1kg of skunk at Ngurore, Yola South Local Government Area of the state.

The two suspects, according to him, were arrested on May 16.

He said a team of NDLEA operatives from Ondo State Command also arrested a man, James Godspower with 36.5kg of cannabis sativa in Faloye, Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, Buba Marwa as lauding the renewed synergy between the agency and other security agencies in its operations.

Mr Marwa, according to the statement, commended the officers and men of the Port Harcourt, Port Command, as well as those of Adamawa and Ondo State Commands for their resilience and commitment to work.

He charged the officers of the agency to remain vigilant in the course of their assignment.

(NAN)