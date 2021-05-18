ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has advised the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to reconsider his plan to sack hundreds of civil servants in the state.

The ACF, a northern Nigerian socio-cultural organisation, also called on the warring parties to sheathe their swords in the interest of the larger population who are at the receiving end of the effects of the strike.

The ACF’s call followed that of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) which also urged the Kaduna governor to negotiate with the NLC to prevent the strike from crippling the state’s economy.

The ACF spokesperson, Emmanuel Yawe, in statement, said for two days, the industrial action has cripple the provision of essential services in Kaduna State.

“Hospitals, electricity/water services, the airport, the road/rail transport and many other services in the state have been crippled,” Mr Yawe said.

“Labour is particularly angry with the state government over massive lay off of civil servants in the state. The ACF advises the Kaduna state government to reconsider it’s decision particularly on downsizing the work force in the state’s services.

“We suggest that as a way out, maybe those earlier marked for lay off should be given some more time to make sure they acquire new and or additional skills.

“The labour should also reconsider their stand. Their displeasure and point against the Kaduna state government have gone on record. Nigeria is already faced with so many problems that a strike action that has crippled the strategically located town of Kaduna for days the will only make things worse for the ordinary man,” Mr Yawe said.

Backgorund

NLC embarked on a five-day warning strike to compel the governor to reconsider his proposed plan to rightsize the workforce of civil servants in Kaduna.

Workers from different parastatals and cadres of the civil service and private organisations joined the protest, withdrawing their services for the second day.

However, the state government has repeatedly vowed not to back down from its plan.

“NLC is aware that inflicting pains on citizens by locking hospitals and shutting down electricity will not change the decision of Kaduna State government to rightsize and will not change our intention to use the Trade Union Act which prohibits strike by extension service workers,” the state’s Head of Service, Bara’atu Mohammed, said on Monday evening.