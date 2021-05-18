ADVERTISEMENT

Access Bank Plc will now look to consolidate its operations in Mozambique into a single financial services unit, and hope that gaining new grounds will add bigger value to miles already covered after acquiring another banking asset in the Southern African nation.

Its subsidiary in Mozambique consummated a deal for the acquisition of African Banking Corporation, backed by London-listed financial services group Atlas Mara Limited, according to Access Bank’s note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday, but no mention has been made of the value of the transaction yet.

More details later…