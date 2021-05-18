ADVERTISEMENT

Armed thugs have disrupted a procession by members of the Nigerian Labour Congress who were on a peaceful protest in Kaduna State on Tuesday.

The protesters were marching around the NEPA roundabout in the Kaduna metropolis when the thugs pelted them with objects.

The workers had gathered at the location in preparation for the continuation of their protest, when the thugs invaded the area and violently dispersed them.

As the police used teargas to disperse the rampaging thugs, many of the protesters scampered to safety.

Efforts are being made by our reporter to get the NLC leaders to comment on the development.

The NLC had called a five-day warning strike in Kaduna State from Monday, which disrupted activities in the capital and other parts of the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday declared the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, and other leaders of the NLC wanted for alleged sabotage.

However, fellow governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress like Mr El-Rufai on Tuesday appealed to the Kaduna governor to engage the unions in dialogue with a view to ending the strike and stopping the hardship it has brought on residents of the state.

