Nigeria on Monday recorded another death from the coronavirus disease with 69 new cases of the infection.

Ondo State tops the chart of the new infections with 35 cases and closely followed by Lagos with 30. Rivers State also recorded three cases while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded one.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,778, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night indicates.

But the agency clarified that the latest statistics contains Ondo State’s data from April 27 to May 18 while Lagos’ combines both Sunday and Monday data.

“Today’s report includes: Data from Lagos State recorded over the last two days and Data from Ondo State recorded from 27th April to 16th May 2021,” the NCDC said.

Meanwhile, the latest death was recorded five days since the agency reported the last death from the virus.

This brings the total number of deaths from the virus in the country to 2,067.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the latest data shows that two people were discharged on Monday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,415.

The agency said over 7,000 cases are still active in the country.

The country’s COVID-19 test figure also crossed the two million threshold on Monday.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out over 2.2 million tests, according to an update on its website.

The Nigeria government had on April 28, 2020, announced its target of testing at least two million people within the next three months.

But by December, the country failed to test up to a million persons for the virus.

Meanwhile, more people are still taking jabs of the Oxford- Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Over 1.8 million people have so far received their first shots, according to an update by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).