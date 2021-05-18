ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the PDP Governors’ Forum over the latter’s agitation for devolution of more powers to states to enhance security across the country.

In a communique released after its meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, the governors condemned the growing attacks on Nigeria’s security formations and considered the need for an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council to brainstorm on ways to counter threats to national security.

Their demand is sequel to the resolution of the governors of the 17 southern states last week.

The southern governors, seven of whom are APC members, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s approach to the worrisome state of security in Nigeria.

At least two police stations were attacked in the South-east states of the country by gunmen, a development that further cast doubt on the government’s ability to protect the citizens.

However, the PDP governors, in one of the six-point resolutions reached at the Ibadan meeting, alluded that states would be more secure if power was devoted to them “with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing and the general security architecture.”

Political jamboree?

In reaction, the APC interim national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, likened the meeting to a political jamboree with insignificant help to security challenges facing the country.

He said the resolution was laced with ‘misplaced name calling and abuses’ rather than actual review of Nigeria’s current situation.

“Going by the communique issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, at the end of its meeting on Monday, it is unfortunate that the PDP governors chose to engage in misplaced name calling and abuses instead of seizing a golden opportunity provided by the meeting to offer meaningful and patriotic contributions on the review of the state of the nation.

“It is disappointing that the supposed PDP governor’s consultative meeting turned out to be a political jamboree and its outcomes a waste of time, with no substance,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

He accused the PDP governors of ‘double standard’ as he recalled governors’ outright rejection of executive order soliciting financial autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary in 2020.

“Nigerians will recall that President Buhari on 20th May 2020 signed an executive order on implementation of financial autonomy of state legislature and state judiciary which the same PDP governors have rejected,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

He reiterated the readiness of the APC federal administration to “partner with patriotic and well-meaning individual to overcome the country’s challenges.”