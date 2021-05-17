ADVERTISEMENT

Two police officers were killed on Monday when some gunmen attacked yet another police station in Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The station – the Ubakala Divisional Police Station in Umuahia South Local Government Area of the state – was also set ablaze in the attack which occurred in the early hours of the day, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Godfrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to NAN in Umuahia.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, said the gunmen attacked the station around 12.10 a.m., with explosives.

He said some operatives who were deployed to reinforce security at the station tried to repel the assailants.

“In the process, we lost two of our men,” he said, pointing out that the number of the attackers was yet to be ascertained.

A resident of the area said the midnight attack caused panic in the community.

“We were asleep when suddenly we began to hear serious gunshots.

“Everybody in my house was woken up by the sound and then came an explosion, followed by fire,” the resident said.

Gunmen have recently carried out similar attacks on police stations in Aba, Isialangwa, Uzuakoli and Nkporo.

They have also attacked the offices of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Independent National Electoral Commission in Ohafia.

Meanwhile, police said no arrest has been made but that full investigations were ongoing to get the perpetrators of the attacks.

Police officers and other security officials have remained the targets of deadly attacks in the country’s South-east and South-south regions.

(NAN)