President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Paris for the Financing Africa Summit.

The president left Abuja Sunday for the summit which is being hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France.

According to Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the summit will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

“During the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines.

“Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community,” Mr Shehu said.

He said Mr Buhari would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

Also on the trip are the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mohammed Monguno and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar.