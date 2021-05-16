ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 41new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were recorded in seven states.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,702, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night indicates.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,066 lives in the country.

The number of deaths from the virus has declined recently with only five deaths recorded in the last 30 days.

The seven new cases were reported in Lagos-16, Yobe-14, Rivers-3, FCT-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Bayelsa-2 and Edo-1.

A breakdown of the latest data shows that 13 people were discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,412.

The agency said over 7,000 cases are still active in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has said the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines would soon be administered on eligible men and women who have received their first shots.

Over 1.7 million people in Nigeria have received their first dose of the vaccine.