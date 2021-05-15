ADVERTISEMENT

A screamer from Youri Tielemans in the 63rd minute was all it took for Leicester City to emerge as FA Cup champions for the first time in their history. Both Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho started the final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Foxes had the fortune of a tight VAR call on former Leicester defender, Ben Chilwell, in the 90th minute, and after being losing finalists in 1949, 1961, 1963, and 1969, the Foxes finally broke their duck with the 1-0 win over last season’s losing finalists. Ndidi and Iheanacho also win their first title with Leicester under Brendan Rodgers.

