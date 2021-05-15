ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Imo State said they have arrested five people suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB) over the alleged killing of a police sergeant, Joseph Nwaka.

Information on the arrest is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Owerri by the police spokesperson in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu.

Mr Ikeokwu said the suspects were arrested in Isu Local Government Area of the state, between Thursday and Friday, by the anti-kidnapping unit and other tactical teams of the command.

He said AK 47 rifle and 15 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Other items recovered were four locally fabricated weapons, six live cartridges and a large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said the killers of Mr Nwaka who, until his recent death, was attached to the Command’s Department of Operations, made away with his AK 47 rifle.

According to him, one of the suspects, Onyekachi Mmadufor, confessed to being a member of the IPOB who, along with his cohorts carried out attacks and killings of police and other security officials.

“The crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the Imo Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, to rid the state of activities of the proscribed IPOB and other criminal elements are yielding positive results.

“On May 14, the CP deployed Anti-Kidnapping unit and other tactical teams of the command to Amanato Isu LGA for the arrest of members of the IPOB but the hoodlums engaged them in a heavy gun duel.

“The operatives successfully repelled and dislodged them leading to the immediate arrest of five suspects while others escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

“Discreet investigation is in progress with a view to effecting further arrests, after which they will be charged,” he said.

He said the police commissioner commended the operatives for “a job well done” and enjoined them to sustain the tempo so as to ensure lasting safety of Imo residents.

He, however, urged the general public to support the police and the state government in their efforts to ensure security and peace of the state.

(NAN)