The police in Akwa Ibom State have confirmed the death of eight people in a cult clash in Esit Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said the report of the incident got to him last week.

He said the police were taking steps to ensure they maintained law and order in the council headquarters and its environs.

Two rival cult groups – Vikings Confraternity and Black Axe – had engaged in a clash of supremacy.

A source, who asked not to be named, told NAN the clash started at a night programme when some ‘young men’ accosted a Vikings member who was holding a bag in his hands at midnight.

According to the source, members of the Black Axe group searched the bag, discovered a locally made pistol, and confiscated it.

The bag owner, the Vikings member, left in anger and later came back at about 3 a.m. with fellow cult members to attack and kill a member of Black Axe.

Four members of Vikings and four from Black Axe were killed in the clash that ensued, NAN gathered.

Two houses were burnt, including the family house of the leader of the legislative council in Esit Eket.

NAN reported that some young men in Esit Eket have deserted their homes to other local government areas because of the incident.

Mr MacDon said the police were doing their best to restore peace and order in the community.

“The police will not tolerate any act that will lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state,” he said.

(NAN)