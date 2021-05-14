ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of a former chief of defence staff, Joshua Dogonyaro, as a loss to the Nigerian military.

Mr Dogonyaro, a retired general and an administrator from Plateau State, died on Thursday.

According to his first son, Joseph Dogonyaro, he was battling stroke at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) in Jos, Plateau State capital.

“Unfortunately, early this morning (Thursday), around 3.00 a.m. precisely, he breathed his last,” the younger Dogonyaro told News Agency of Nigeria.

In his condolence message, President Buhari said the death of Mr Dogonyaro came as a great shock.

This is because “as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country,” the statement read.

“It is a great loss not only to the Nigerian military, but also to the country, because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of our unity and territorial integrity. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come.”

He condoled with the government and people of Plateau State, and the grieving family, and prayed to God to bless the soul of the departed.