The Akwa Ibom state command of the police has dismissed claims that Frank Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, the job-seeker raped and killed last month, committed suicide.

Dismissing the speculation, the police commissioner for the state,, Amiengheme Andrew, said Mr Akpan is alive and in custody.

“It is a lie. It is a lie,” Mr Andrew, who claimed to be busy in a meeting, quickly dismissed in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday night.

Also, the command’s spokesperson, Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon, confirmed to P.M. News that Mr Akpan is in custody.

“It is fake news. It’s coming from individuals who are bent on tarnishing the image of the Police Force. I can confirm to you that Uduak (Akpan) is in our custody and he is hale and hearty,” he was quoted to have said.

Miss Umoren, 26, was allegedly murdered by Mr Akpan, whom the police said has confessed to being a serial rapist and killer.

Mr Akpan had invited the recent University of Uyo graduate for a job interview at Airport Road, Ibiaku junction on April 29, but that was the last heard of the deceased until her corpse was found 48 hours after.

The gruesome killing of the job-seeker had sparked reactions from citizens across the country who continued to demand justice.

The police promised to arraign the suspect as soon as the courts resume from the ongoing nationwide strike by judiciary workers.