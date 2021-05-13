ADVERTISEMENT

After six days without cases of fatalities, Nigeria on Wednesday recorded another death from the coronavirus disease.

This is as the country also recorded 47 new cases, increasing the total number of infections recorded in Nigeria to 165,559.

The total number of deaths from the virus in the country also rose to 2,066.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the update Wednesday night on its Twitter handle.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in four states: Lagos-28, Rivers-14, Akwa Ibom-1 and Ekiti-1.

A breakdown of the data shows that 16 people were discharged on Wednesday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,374.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has tested 1,977,479 since the beginning of the pandemic of February 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has said the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines would soon be administered on eligible men and women who have received their first shots.

The country has, so far, received about 4.4 million doses of the vaccine.