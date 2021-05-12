Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in his Eid-el-fitr message Thursday, urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of peace and hope taught by the fasting month Ramadan.

He noted that, amidst the security challenges in the country, the National Assembly will continue its quest to ensure the lives of Nigerians are secured wherever they are.

“Let us remain strong in our hope that Nigeria will become what we fervently want it to be: a nation that fills its citizens with happiness and pride,” Mr Lawan said.

“Every true Muslim feels joy at participating in the Ramadan fast, which is a key obligation in Islam. May Almighty Allah therefore reward us for the spiritual voyage and grant our earnest wishes for ourselves, families and dear country.

“Because of the current security and economic challenges, our country Nigeria needs the prayers of every patriot now more than ever before to achieve the peace, unity and progress that were the dreams of the founding fathers.”

His counterpart at the lower chamber, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, also called on Muslims to pray for Nigeria, while they play their part in ensuring peaceful coexistence.

He, in a statement signed by his aide, Lanre Lasisi, urged Muslims to internalise the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan for a better society.

“The Islamic religion emphasizes peace, which is why every Muslim must be peaceful in their conduct wherever they find themselves,” he said.

Likewise, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, called on all Nigerians to take advantage of the festivity period “to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country.”

A statement he mailed to this newspaper stressed the need to use the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr to promote positivity for the nation to surmount its security, socio-economic and public health challenges.

“It is impressive that the Ramadan fast was observed most devotedly amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the relevant government regulations observed by the Muslim faithful in the state.

“The Holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah (SWT), promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

“There is no better time to show love and togetherness than now when we are joining forces in battling a common enemy. This is why it is remarkable that the bond among our people is growing amid these very difficult times.”

His colleague from Niger State, Abubakar Bello, also called for sober reflection and fervent prayers in view of the prevailing security challenges in the state and the country.

“I enjoin Muslims to draw from the enduring lessons of Ramadan and allow the spiritual benefits of the religious obligation to permeate and positively influence attitudinal change towards a better society.

“I call on all Muslims to apply the lessons of self-control, discipline, sacrifice and perseverance, derived from fasting in the month of Ramadan, and stay off evil in the overall interest of the state and country”, he said.

Mr Bello also reiterated his administration’s resolve to protect the interest of the citizens and assured of continuous support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) while efforts are made to reunite them with their original communities.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde also praised Muslims for their devotion during Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He tasked them to remain steadfast by applying the virtues of Ramadan through sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness for the peace, security and economic prosperity of the state and the nation.

“The Holy month of Ramadan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah (SWT), promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

“There is no better time to show love and togetherness than now when we are joining forces in battling a common enemy. This is why it is remarkable that the bond among our people is growing amid these very difficult times,” Mr Makinde noted.

In the same vein, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Saliu Mustapha, urged faithfuls “to use the spirituality surgery which Ramadan has had on them to usher in renewed hope for Nigeria by promoting peace and the spirit of oneness among fellow compatriots.”

“Indeed, Ramadan has taught us that empathy and restraint are key pillars of our existence. We can use this lesson to improve on how we relate with one another. By this, we can, as a people, achieve a common goal for the good of all.

“This is the best we can do at this period of uncertainty. The many challenges dogging us as a people can best be fought when we come together as one, because individually we can strive, but together thrive.

“Let us shun what divides us and promote what unites us. Our belief in God, both as Muslims and Christians, should be a rallying point for us to see the picture of what we stand to benefit when we support ourselves.”

Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-fitr Thursday after a thirty-day Ramadan fasting ritual wherein they abstained from food, drink and sexual pleasure from dawn to dusk.