ADVERTISEMENT

About 700 million people (one in 10 people) would have disabling hearing loss by 2050, a health expert said on Wednesday.

Adesegun Adeyinka, Consultant, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgeon in the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), however, said various researches had shown that over five per cent of the world population require hearing rehabilitation to address their hearing loss.

Meanwhile, the official also said the LASUTH has performed cochlear implant on 38 patients within seven years, leading to improved hearing and speech acquisition.

He said the hospital was one of the two centres in Nigeria providing cochlear implant.

Mr Adeyinka said that LASUTH performed its first set of cochlear implantations in 2014.

The cochlear is the main organ of hearing in the ear.

“Seven patients were implanted on May 6 and May 7, comprising five males and two females, whose age range from two years to 26 years.

“Six patients have the right cochlear implants, while one had bilateral cochlear implant,” Mr Adeyinka said in a statement signed by Oluwaseyi Adewale, Head, Public Affairs, LASUTH.

He said that cochlear implantation was indicated in patients with severe to profound hearing loss after hearing aids must have failed to improve their hearing.

“A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that electrically stimulates the cochlear nerve (for hearing). This implant has external and internal parts,” Mr Adeyinka said.

Mr Adeyinka said that LASUTH management, with the support of Lagos State Government, would continue to use cutting edge technologies to improve healthcare delivery to people of Lagos and its environs.

(NAN)