The Nigerian Army has confirmed the foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack part of Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

According to a statement by the Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, on Wednesday, the terrorists were countered by combined gallant troops in conjunction with the police, youth vigilante and hunters.

It said heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists by the troops as nine of them were neutralized while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI on Friday, 11 May, 2021, foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack an outskirt of Maiduguri, Borno State.

“The terrorists, who tried to advance from Aldawari axis, attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, were countered by combined gallant troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, Youth Vigilante and hunters leading to terrorists withdrawal in disarray,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how troops of the Nigerian military repelled an attack on Maiduguri by the terrorists on Tuesday.

Heavy shootings were heard at about 6 p.m. when the insurgents attacked the outskirts of Jiddari Polo neighbourhood of Maiduguri.

The attack was the first since Muslims commenced the Ramadan fast 29 days ago.

Residents living in the neighbourhood were seen fleeing into the city centre as soldiers engaged the attackers.

The army said in the statement that about nine of the terrorists were killed while several weapons were recovered.

Read full statement by the Army:

TROOPS FOIL ATTEMPTS BY BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS TO ATTACK OUTSKIRTS OF MAIDUGURI

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI on Friday, 11 May, 2021, foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack an outskirt of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The terrorists, who tried to advance from Aldawari axis, attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, were countered by combined gallant troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, Youth Vigilante and hunters leading to terrorists withdrawal in disarray.

Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralized while many escaped with gunshot wounds. One Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK 47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists. Other items recovered include one Improvised Explosive Device, sixteen 12V batteries among other items.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the gallantry of troops and urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation.

Members of the public are requested to remain calm and are assured of security during the festive period and beyond.

Mohamamed Yerima

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

12 May 2021