ADVERTISEMENT
The governors of the 17 states in Southern Nigeria met in Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday.
At the meeting, they discussed several issues including security, open cattle grazing and restructuring of Nigeria.
They arrived at 12 resolutions including banning open grazing of cattle in all their states.
Read the 12 resolutions reached by the governors below.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post