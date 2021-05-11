ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared that the Ramadan fast will continue on Wednesday while the Eid-el-Fitr will be on Thursday.

The NSCIA, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, said this in a statement Tuesday evening.

After there was no positive sighting of a new crescent Tuesday, the Ramadan fasting continues tomorrow, the council said in a tweet.

The Eid-ul-fitr festival marks the end of Muslim fasting month, Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar where Muslims abstain from food, drink and sexual pleasure from dawn to dusk.

The Ramadan fast is either twenty-nine or thirty days, depending on when the new crescent is sighted.

By implication, the month will be 30 days this year.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH,” the statement read.

“Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow Wednesday, 12th May 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan. Consequently, Thursday 13th May, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.”