Governors of the 17 states in Southern Nigeria are currently meeting in Delta State.
Some of the governors present at the meeting include Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti.
The meeting is expected to discuss, among others, the worsening security situation across Nigeria.
See photos from the meeting below.
