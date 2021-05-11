ADVERTISEMENT

Outspoken Enugu Catholic Priest, Ejike Mbaka, has announced a one-month shutdown of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu.

The priest made the announcement in a notice sent out on Tuesday morning.

This decision, it was gathered, followed the order given to him by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Calistus Onaga to embark on a one-month retreat.

The statement said Mr Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.

The statement read “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.

“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power!”

It will be recalled that following the exchange of words between Mr Mbaka and Nigeria’s Presidency recently, the priest was summoned last Tuesday by the bishop of the Diocese.

Twenty-four hours later, information went viral on social media that the priest was missing.

His parishioners thereafter embarked on a protest to the bishop’s residence where they allegedly destroyed properties within the premises.

They were also said to have destroyed properties at the Holy Ghost Cathedral before Mr Mbaka later appeared and took them away to New Haven where he addressed them.

Addressing the parishioners, the priest said he was denied access to his phones and ordered to proceed on one-month suspension.

He also alleged that the diocesan leadership wanted to close down the Adoration ministry.

Following the attack, the Bishop, Mr Onaga declared a one-week prayer for reparation over the incident.

But on Sunday, Mr Mbaka apologised to the bishop and other Catholic faithful of the diocese for the destruction of parts of the bishop’s residence and the Holy Ghost Cathedral.