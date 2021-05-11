ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were arrested on May 9 in different locations in Benin City, the Edo State capital, sequel to actionable intelligence, a statement by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

Those arrested, according to the EFCC, are Wisdom Attah, Alasa Solomon Osho, Jonathan Udofia, Emmanuel Udofia, Oyinbo Tejiri, Edoghogho Onsemudiana, Aisosa Ajayi, Paul Thomas Obinna, Osazuwa Osayamen, Madago Victor, Godwin Emmanuel, William Omorebokhae, Ezemo Junior, Iyamu Iyaro, Umoru Monsura, Efomwonyi Daniel, Omoruyi Lucky, Odion Omonzokpia, Aderho Collins, Ereomah Emmanuel, Eric Obi Ugo, Emmanuel Godwills, Solomon Lucky, Charles Endurance, Ehibor Abraham Ebuwa, Okosun Wesley and Oyase Destiny.

Others are Elvis Ohikhuore, Ugo Nweke, Faithful Omagbemi, Shuaibu McClinton, Edward Chumosa, Onoriode Precious, Emmanuel Precious, Adenegbe Hope Osaze, Kennedy Emma, Terry Edorodion, Edosa Rollins, Miller Ikuobase, Godwin Kelechi., Ogbolu Israel Uche, Okpodu Samson, Awosadere Daniel, Samuel Asenguah, Ugo Nweke, Charles Irengunju, ThankGod Udofa, Erickson Ororisela, Asemota Terry, Enaboakpe Robert , Odili Wisdom and Osawaru Martins

Items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, documents and identity cards

The suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed, the EFCC said.

In a similar development, six suspected fraudsters were also nabbed in the capital Abuja between May 5 and 7.

The suspects, according to the EFCC are Edesiri Epete, Roland Francis, Kelvin Eyeno, Adebayo Oloye, Edwin Ochuko and Jonson Godwin.

Five of them were arrested at a hideout in Shimex Estate, Pyakasa, Abuja, while the other was arrested at Queens Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The arrest, Mr Uwujaren said, followed intelligence received by the EFCC on their suspicious lifestyle, which is not supported by any legitimate means of livelihood.

Preliminary investigation, the anti-graft agency said, indicated the suspects were involved in romance scam on social media, using fake identities of Caucasian men or women to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned monies.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed, Mr Uwujaren said.