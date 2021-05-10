ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has declared Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, on Monday.

The statement quoted the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, as making the declaration on behalf of the federal government in Abuja.

According to the statement, the minister congratulated Muslims and called on all Nigerians to use the period of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the country.

“Aregbesola who believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him),” it said.

“He called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria,” the official said.

He assured of the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property. We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he said.