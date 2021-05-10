ADVERTISEMENT

A former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Sunday, denied online media reports linking him to armed banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.

The retired army general described the reports as “false, unfounded” and fake news.

Many residents of Kagara in Rafi local government areas of Mr Abubakar’s home Niger State had claimed sighting an helicopter supplying arms and food items to the armed bandits terrorising the area.

Mr Abubakar’s media aide, Yakubu Suleiman, in a statement, said some online media had linked him to the said helicopter.

Mr Abubakar decried being associated with such “a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen.”

He said he would have ignored the spurious reports but decided to set the record straight.

“This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tense security situation in the country and should not be condoned,” he said.

He expressed regret that individuals could peddle such news and smear the image and character of people.

“I urge Nigerians to ignore such treacherous acts and to be careful with the kind of information they dish out and share on Social Media.”

He also urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria, saying that no nation can attain greatness without peace and security of lives and property.