The Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has announced that 6,105 candidates have been shortlisted for screening and possible employment into the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The spokesperson NIS, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. He advised candidates who will be contacted via email or mobile numbers to check the NIS website for further information.

It said the screening exercise will be free and is expected to commence on May 24.

“The Service is informing the applicants that 6,105 candidates out of the 45,323 have been shortlisted to attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness, they are to be invited via their emails and SMS on the mobile telephone lines they gave from Monday the 10th May, 2021,” it said.

“The applicants are advised to check on the NIS website: https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng for their names, exam location, guidelines for the recruitment exercise and print out their invitation slip without which they will not be allowed to participate in the screening exercise,” it added

“The screening exercise is to commence 24th May, 2021 and is FREE. Complaints and Reports should be directed to nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng or the nearest ICPC or other Anti-graft Agencies closest to the applicants.

Applicants whose names did not appear on the website should not appear in any of the venue for screening,” it concluded.