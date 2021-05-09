ADVERTISEMENT

Those behind the attacks on security agencies appeared relentless, as some hoodlums on Sunday morning attacked a divisional police headquarters in Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The attack, reported by Channels Television, was carried out at about 9.45 a.m. at the facility located at the Trademore Estate in Umuahia, the state capital.

No life was lost in the attack, the report said.

A police officer, injured in the attack, has been taken to the hospital, according to the report.

Channels Television quoted the police spokesperson in Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, as saying that the hoodlums set ablaze documents in the office and destroyed patrol vehicles and motorcycles.

Mr Ogbonna said the hoodlums drove to the station in a bus, three Toyota Sienna van, and two motorcycles.

The police spokesperson appealed to members of the public to volunteer to police information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the attack.

Similar attack in Akwa Ibom

A similar attack occurred on Sunday afternoon at a police station in Abak Local Government Area of the Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.

Police vehicles were set ablaze by the gunmen.

No life was, however, lost in the attack.

The Akwa Ibom attack occurred in less than 24 hours after gunmen killed five police officers and a wife to one of the officers, in Ini Local Government Area, in what appears to be the deadliest attack so far in the state.

There has been a spate of attacks on security agencies in the South-east and South-south geopolitical zones, which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.