Gunmen have attacked another police station in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, in less than 24 hours after the killing of five police officers and a wife to one of the officers in a similar attack in the state.

A police officer, who did not want his name mentioned in the report because he was not authorised to speak on the incident, said the attack occurred on Sunday afternoon in a local police station in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

No life was lost in the attack, the officer said.

Some vehicles were set ablaze by the gunmen, according to photos of the attack posted on Facebook.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get the police reaction on the attack, as the police spokesperson, Odiko MacDon, did not respond to calls from our reporter.

The Saturday’s attack at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ini Local Government Area of the state was the deadliest so far, followed by the killing of three police officers in Essien Udim Local Government Area about two months ago.

An official of the Akwa Ibom State Government said the gunmen shot the officers dead while they were asleep and then set ablaze the administrative block of the station.

“They went to the police quarters where the police officers were sleeping and shot them dead,” the official said.

Police facilities in at least five local government areas – Essien Udim, Ika, Ini, Ikono, and now Abak – have been attacked so far in the state.

There has been a spate of attacks on security agencies in the South-east and South-south which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.