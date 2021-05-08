ADVERTISEMENT

A female student of the Abia State University who was abducted along the Okigwe-Uturu Road on Wednesday while traveling from Imo State to Abia State has been freed.

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, who broke the news via a Twitter post on Saturday night, said the unnamed student was the only student that was left in the custody of “hoodlums”.

Mr Ikpeazu did not, however, say how the student was free or if ransom was paid.

“I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news,” the governor said.

He said the Abia State Government has taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and other parts of the state.

He said to secure lives and property in the state remains his top “assignment”.

“We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals,” Mr Ikpeazu added.

Escape by other victims

Two other students of the university who were also abducted had escaped from their abductors on the day of the incident, the Commissioner for Information in Abia State, John Kalu had told PREMIUM TIMES.

“What I can tell you is that two of the students escaped. At this time, we only have confirmation of one student in custody of the hoodlums.

“Two of the students – two girls – escaped. One escaped from inside the jungle where they took them to, while the other escaped at the point of interception, where they were taken,” Mr Kalu said.

Abduction for ransom has been on the increase in Nigeria lately, with top government officials differing on the payment of ransom to criminal gangs.