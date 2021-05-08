ADVERTISEMENT

As preparations for the 2022 governorship election kickstart in Osun State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018, Ademola Adeleke, has reportedly bagged a degree in criminal justice at a college in the United States of America.

Mr Adeleke, a former senator who represented Osun west senatorial district at the National Assembly between 2017 and 2018 was celebrated by his friends and loyalists for his educational attainment on Friday at the Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the controversy that surrounded his academic claims ahead of the 2018 governorship election in Osun when his claims were challenged.

He was reported to have registered for GCE O’ Level in 1981 but had F9 in English Language and was recorded absent for other subjects.

Mr Adeleke’s profile on the National Assembly website, also claimed he bagged a Diploma in Criminology from Jacksonville State University (JSU) and graduated in 1986.

This claim was, however, punctured by Buffy Lockette, the Director of Public Relations at the university, in response to a mailed enquiry, sent by ICIR.

The fact check done by the medium revealed that though the senator enrolled at the tertiary institution, he was not awarded any degree.

A check was also done on his result with the West African Examination Council’s website to verify Mr Adeleke’s O’ level result using examination number 19645/149 as circulated, but the site replied, “result not available for this candidate in the specified year and exams diet”.

Despite this, he got the ticket of the PDP to contest and the senator noted for his theatrics in dancing lost a rerun to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola.

After challenging the election result to the Supreme Court and losing, Mr Adeleke left Nigeria to pursue ‘genuine’ academic degree, sources close to him told PREMIUM TIMES.

At last

He eventually graduated on Friday as party loyalists and friends joined him in the U.S. to celebrate his feat.

A member of the House of Representatives, Bamidele Salam, who joined Mr Adeleke in the U.S. for the celebration wrote on Facebook that “Glad to join the family and friends of Distinguished Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke in Atlanta, Georgia today. God bless our former Senator and 2022 Governor of Osun State by God’s grace.”

He was also congratulated by the Osun chapter of the PDP in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

The party’s state chairman, Sunday Bisi, said the former senator demonstrated “rare courage” in the midst of adversities by going for further studies at the Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

“Your choice of the Criminal Justice sector as a field of study is also noteworthy in view of the current state of administration of justice and general issues surrounding insecurity in Nigeria,” the party said.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to directly speak with Mr Adeleke since Thursday were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls and text messages.

Our correspondent also tried to reach him through an associate who claimed to have sent this newspaper’s enquiries to him but we are yet to get feedback.