ADVERTISEMENT

A former minister of women affairs, Aisha Al-Hassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, is dead.

The former minister reportedly died in Egypt.

Ms Al-Hassan served as minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari but expressed loyalty to a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, when the latter fell out with Mr Buhari.

She later left the cabinet to contest the governorship seat in her home state of Taraba.

In his reaction to the death, President Buhari said he is deeply saddened.

“The demise of the notable politician, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan has left many saddened. Both in office and out of office, her concern for the education of the girl child, especially those of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, who were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists, shone through.

“Her death is a huge loss not only to the female gender activist community but to the country as a whole. Our condolences to her family, friends, National Assembly and government and people of Taraba State,” the president SAS quoted as saying by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

In his reaction, Atiku Abubakar said:

“I am grieved by the death of former Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan. I asked about her condition this afternoon after I called her number without a response! Inna lillahi wainna Ilaihi Rajiun!,” Mr Abubakar wrote on Twitter.