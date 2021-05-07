ADVERTISEMENT

The 27 kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State, have been reunited with their families.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the students were kidnapped in March and released on Wednesday after negotiations between the kidnappers, the victims’ families, the government and other intermediaries.

Details of the negotiations were not made public.

The freed students were reunited with their families on Friday.

See the photos of the reunion below.